Biden's unnecessary border crisis

A crisis is a terrible thing to create.

This, nonetheless, is what President Joe Biden has done at the southern border.

His rhetoric during the campaign suggesting an openhanded approach to migrants coming to the U.S., and his early moves to undo Donald Trump's border policies are creating a migrant surge that risks running out of control.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas says the situation isn't a crisis, but "a challenge" -- an "acute" and "stressful" challenge with some "urgency," but merely a challenge all the same.

Consider the contours of this so-called challenge. Twice as many people, about 80,000, tried to cross the border illegally in January of this year as compared with January a year ago.

Even though it isn't peak traveling season yet (that traditionally comes in May and June), U.S. Border Patrol has already begun releasing migrants into towns on the border.

Axios reported on a briefing prepared for Biden that warned that the number of migrants kids is on pace to set a record, and there aren't nearly enough beds to accommodate them.

Biden officials tend to discuss the "push factors," the conditions that prompt migrants to flee their countries in Central America. What we have much more direct control over is the "pull factors," our own policies and practices that create an incentive to come here.

Trump had a number of false starts at the border. By the end, though, he had created an entirely reasonable system based on his lawful authorities to impose order the border.

There is no good reason to rip up much of this arrangement, though that's exactly what Biden has done.