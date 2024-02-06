Biden's teeth set mine on edge

Being in the spotlight is a crazy thing. Many look at the lives of famous people and desire to live as they do -- the fame, the fortune, the fan base; it all sounds wonderful -- until it's not. Take Joe Biden, for example.
Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate reminds us of how tough it is to be out front. One thing goes wrong, and the folks who can hide behind the safety of their television or computer screens relentlessly tear you apart. Joe Biden's teeth trouble is just one reminder.
I had the debate on and was listening while simultaneously working, so I didn't see everything, but I started running into things online about the former vice president's teeth. "Teeth" here, "teeth" there, "teeth" comments everywhere. I did a search to find out what was up. I saw videos of him seemingly chewing when he wasn't speaking, biting down when he was, as well as humorous comments about what body part might fall out -- or off -- next.
When you've put yourself in the spotlight, it's just the nature of the beast -- and people are merciless. They don't just notice a misstep; they look for it.
And when you're the front-runner like Biden, it's even tougher, so you have to have your ducks -- or teeth -- in a row, and they need to stay there.
For that reason, I hand it to those who put themselves out there. You have to have tough skin. I don't know why they would want to do it -- most people don't -- so I guess they really have the insight -- or hubris -- to believe they can make a difference or they desperately want the attention so badly, they're willing to pay the price. No, thank you! It's too easy to find things about me to pick apart. While I may be strong enough to handle it, I'm not interested in that level of abuse. I get to experience it on a small level. Nationwide? Globally? I'll pass! While I've never been a superstar, I've been a teacher, and that's about as locally superstar-ish as it gets. Teachers are always in front of an audience: a booger in the nose; a braid extension hitting the floor; a bad case of gas, and it's just not good, unless you're like me and know how to laugh at yourself enough and are loved enough that you can joke about yourself in such a way that there is no ammunition to use against you. Not everyone possesses that skill or has the pocket change with students to cash, however.
Biden doesn't need my sympathy, and I admit some of the comments I read about teeth decay did cause me to chuckle, but my heart went out to him. These candidates should know what they're getting themselves into, yes, but they're still human, and your dentures going rogue during one of the biggest moments of your life would be embarrassing for anyone.
Biden's teeth situation only made him more of a target and laughingstock because he's already been making a mess of things; a plethora of gaffes have accompanied him on the road to 2020. He's been forgetting basic things, such as what state he's in, saying while in New Hampshire, for example, that he's in Vermont -- a mistake, in all fairness, I might also make if I were traveling so much to campaign. But he also said he was vice president when the Parkland, Fla., school shooting occurred, which was actually in 2018; he confused British Prime Minister Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher; and -- oy vey! -- he referred to Sen. Bernie Sanders during Thursday night's debate as "the president."
Even Biden's allies are starting to wonder whether he is "with it" enough to defeat President Trump should he manage to secure the nomination or would prove to be a major liability. Some are questioning his mental faculties, and others, the impact of his age. Stephen Colbert got into the mix, saying to him during an interview on "The Late Show," "In the last few weeks, you've confused New Hampshire for Vermont, said Bobby Kennedy and MLK were assassinated in the late '70s, assured us, 'I'm not going nuts.' Follow up question: Are you going nuts?"
Biden, to his credit, knows how to laugh at himself and made a joke before responding, "Look, I think it's fair to go after a political figure for anything. We stand up, and it comes with the territory. But here's the deal: Any gaffe that I have made -- and I've made gaffes like every politician I know has -- have been not about the substantive issues."
Voters will have to make that determination for themselves, but I tell you what: It's going to get increasingly interesting for Biden because he's more prone to gaffes than most, but it won't be easy for anyone in the presidential fray. It's a tough world in the limelight. I often encounter people who say they would like me to run for office. I doubt it, but maybe one day my response will change. For now, all I can say is, "No way!" The very thought of it, well, sets my teeth on edge.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
