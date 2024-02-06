Biden's teeth set mine on edge

Being in the spotlight is a crazy thing. Many look at the lives of famous people and desire to live as they do -- the fame, the fortune, the fan base; it all sounds wonderful -- until it's not. Take Joe Biden, for example.

Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate reminds us of how tough it is to be out front. One thing goes wrong, and the folks who can hide behind the safety of their television or computer screens relentlessly tear you apart. Joe Biden's teeth trouble is just one reminder.

I had the debate on and was listening while simultaneously working, so I didn't see everything, but I started running into things online about the former vice president's teeth. "Teeth" here, "teeth" there, "teeth" comments everywhere. I did a search to find out what was up. I saw videos of him seemingly chewing when he wasn't speaking, biting down when he was, as well as humorous comments about what body part might fall out -- or off -- next.

When you've put yourself in the spotlight, it's just the nature of the beast -- and people are merciless. They don't just notice a misstep; they look for it.

And when you're the front-runner like Biden, it's even tougher, so you have to have your ducks -- or teeth -- in a row, and they need to stay there.

For that reason, I hand it to those who put themselves out there. You have to have tough skin. I don't know why they would want to do it -- most people don't -- so I guess they really have the insight -- or hubris -- to believe they can make a difference or they desperately want the attention so badly, they're willing to pay the price. No, thank you! It's too easy to find things about me to pick apart. While I may be strong enough to handle it, I'm not interested in that level of abuse. I get to experience it on a small level. Nationwide? Globally? I'll pass! While I've never been a superstar, I've been a teacher, and that's about as locally superstar-ish as it gets. Teachers are always in front of an audience: a booger in the nose; a braid extension hitting the floor; a bad case of gas, and it's just not good, unless you're like me and know how to laugh at yourself enough and are loved enough that you can joke about yourself in such a way that there is no ammunition to use against you. Not everyone possesses that skill or has the pocket change with students to cash, however.