Biden's Super Bowl shrinkflation blame game

President Joe Biden wants to remind you that your Super Bowl party was more expensive than it used to be. The reason, he claims, is corporate greed and "shrinkflation." In a social media video before Sunday night's game, he spoke of companies selling "smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same." He opposes this behavior and is "calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it."

That's quite an amazing move. There's a straight line between shrinkflation, inflation and the Biden administration's own fiscal irresponsibility.

Shrinkflation is real. It happens when companies reduce the size or quantity of their products while maintaining the same sticker price, effectively raising the real price. In this case, Biden points the finger at the snack-food and sports-drink industries as two main culprits. Have you noticed that your Gatorade bottle has gotten a little smaller? Does your bag of chips seem to be filled more with air than ever? It's probably not your imagination.

Still, Biden's complaint would be funny if it wasn't so sad. As Dominic Pino over at National Review explains, shrinkflation is legal if packaging accurately reflects the product's content. Also, the Food and Drug Administration regulates packaging practices like "slack fill," the main purpose of which is food preservation practices, not ensuring against smaller portions as Biden seems to claim. And yes, it's true that some sellers have reduced the contents of their packages without changing prices, but this adjustment occurred back in 2022.

Why 2022? That's the most important part.

The wave of shrinkflation came in response to the rise in inflation the country experienced starting in 2021. I am baffled that the president would make such a big deal out of it now. The administration has been trying to fool voters into conflating the fact that inflation has tempered with the idea that prices are basically back to normal. It's not the case. While inflation has declined, the price of food is up by 20% on average since February 2021. Chicken and bread are up 25%, and rents are still mightily elevated.