Biden's student debt debacle

It's hard to top President Joe Biden's Afghan withdrawal for reckless policymaking, but his student-loan forgiveness scheme is a contender for his second-worst decision.

Based merely on his say-so, with no credible congressional authorization, Biden is going to forgive $10,000 in student debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 or household incomes below $250,000. Those who received a Pell Grant are eligible for $20,000 in relief.

Forgiveness is a sop to a narrow class of people. It is unfair to people who haven't gone to college, predominantly lower income. It is unfair to people who did go to college and didn't take on loans. It is unfair to people -- not realizing that their loans might go away if they held out long enough -- who foolishly repaid their loans. It is unfair to people who will take a loan the day after the forgiveness goes into effect.

In short, the loan forgiveness is an arbitrary giveaway in a county where fewer than 40% of people have a four-year college degree.

If Biden were to explain the policy accurately in his characteristic fashion of resorting to folksy wisdom from his parents, he'd say something like: "My father told me when we were driving by commencement at the University of Pennsylvania one day -- 'Joey, be sure you're always thinking of the college-educated, including those with advanced degrees, first. They are the best among us.'"

The New York Times news story on the forgiveness features a young woman whose parents are immigrants from Mexico and went to community college for two years before transferring to UCLA. She's delighted that almost all her loans will be wiped out, but before your heartstrings can get pulled too much, the Times notes that she's currently getting a master's degree ... at the London School of Economics.