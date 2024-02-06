Biden's search for bipartisanship (and bloated budgets)

As he claimed victory in the race for the White House, Joe Biden declared that now is "a time to heal." Like Republican Jack Kemp before his vice presidential debate with Al Gore in 1996, Biden added: "Stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They're Americans."

What's not to love about this message? After four brutal years of hideous rhetoric coming from an angry and sometimes unhinged electorate around the country, in response to a president who simply couldn't pretend to be presidential and resist hurling insults from Twitter, we can all use a return to normal. Biden's message signals a willingness to really work with the other side to govern rather than to reign unilaterally.

Now, to be fair, President-elect Biden might have no choice but to work with Republicans since the government will be divided if the Republicans do indeed, as now projected, keep the U.S. Senate. Fortunately, the resulting checks and balances will guard against the imposition of a radical left-wing agenda featuring the Green New Deal, a $4 trillion tax hike, $11 trillion in new spending and court packing. Democrats who hoped the election would serve as an all-around indictment not only of President Donald Trump but also of Republicans in general didn't get their wish.

The result is that for any of Biden's agenda to see the light of day, he will have to convince at least some Republicans to go along with his plan. And so begins the often-elusive search for bipartisanship.

Understandably, people tend to love bipartisanship. Some notable bipartisan policies include the 1990s' welfare reform and balanced budgets but also the 2011 Budget Control Act and the 2013 fiscal-cliff deal. However, based on my observations, bipartisanship for the most part still means a lot of big spending items and very intrusive government.

For instance, while the media will focus on the few very partisan left-wing bills that are sure to be stopped by a Republican Senate, the reality is that there will be plenty of subsidies, continuing cronyism and a bevy of new regulations that meddle in our lives.