Biden's racial equity is the new form of discrimination

Unless you're a person of color or a favored minority, brace yourself to be treated unfairly by the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden is pushing racial equity. That's very different from equal treatment regardless of race. Racial equity means government can treat people unequally, discriminating against white people, to equalize outcomes. For the Biden administration, it means closing the wealth gap between the white and Black populations -- by whatever means.

You may think it's "unfair" to be forced to pay off other people's student loans after you've already paid back your own. But Biden's White House actually defends debt cancellation as a way to close the "wealth gap" between races, citing data showing that 20 years after starting college, the average Black borrower still owes 95% of the loan, while the average white borrower has paid off all but 6%.

At the other end of life's spectrum, older people who are white will find it harder to get an appointment with a doctor who takes Medicare. The Biden administration is forcing physicians to categorize their patients by race and demonstrate they have an "anti-racism" plan to combat health disparities. (Federal Register, Nov. 19, 2021, page 65969). To meet that test, Black patients will be in demand -- white patients, not so much.

Doctors who insist on treating patients as individuals rather than by race will be punished with lower payments. Most doctors are expected to give in to avoid the penalty.

If you're white, good luck dealing with the costs of buying a home. Fannie Mae's new Equitable Housing Finance Plan will help with appraisals and closing costs, but only if you're Black.

If you're a white business owner who sells to the federal government, get ready to lose business to a competitor who identifies as "underserved," "marginalized" or "disadvantaged." All euphemisms for identity groups. The Biden bureaucracy gives preference to minorities in federal procurement. Straight white men can take a hike.

Stunningly, the 2021 Medicare payment rules for physicians printed in the Federal Register parrot the language used by inflammatory college professor Ibram X. Kendi in his 2019 book "How to Be an Antiracist." Physicians must show a "commitment to anti-racism" to qualify for merit pay from Medicare. They're told it will require "considerable time and resources" to "prioritize" certain "populations."

That's instead of treating all patients the same. Kendi argues that colorblindness sustains racial inequality. "The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination."