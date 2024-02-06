Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt isn't progressive

President Biden's plan to cancel billions in federal student loan debt is like a pinata: You can attack it from any angle and find some reward. In short, people making less than $125,000 will get $10,000 of their debt forgiven, no strings attached. Recipients of needs-based Pell Grants will see up to $20,000 erased.

It might be a stretch to say this order is literally lawless, but it's close. The White House claims the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act gives Biden unchecked authority to cancel student debt (a power even Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said he doesn't have). The HEROES Act, passed in the wake of 9/11, was meant to help military personnel and others with student debt relief in wartime or national emergencies. Congress surely didn't intend to give the president unilateral power to erase all civilian student loans as he sees fit.

A president who relentlessly boasts that, thanks to his withdrawal from Afghanistan, America is "not at war" is invoking wartime powers for his personal -- and partisan -- domestic policy priorities. Many who fretted over authoritarianism's dark shadow when Donald Trump stretched his powers for political expediency are remarkably untroubled by this imperial diktat.

Canceling student debt, long an obsession of progressives, is seriously regressive. According to the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model, more than 6 in 10 beneficiaries of the $10,000 blanket forgiveness are in the top 60% of the income distribution.

But that's just a snapshot. Many of those recipients are young people just starting their careers. According to one typical study, having a four-year college degree increases lifetime earnings by almost $2.3 million -- an 84% premium above having just a high school diploma. A 2019 College Board report found that the median full-time worker with a bachelor's degree made just shy of $25,000 more per year and those with a master's degree made twice as much ($80,200) as those with just a high school diploma ($40,500).

Why a middle-aged sanitation worker struggling with car payments or a near-retirement supermarket cashier with a mortgage are less deserving of debt relief than a young lawyer or members of Congress with student loan debt is a mystery to me. An even deeper mystery: Why should those blue-collar workers -- never mind people who already paid off their student loans -- be helping reduce the debts of young professionals? The National Taxpayers Union estimates that the lost revenue to the federal government from debt cancellation would pencil out to an average burden of $2,503.22 per U.S. taxpayer.