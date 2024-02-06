Biden's overreach doesn't match campaign rhetoric

Joe Biden didn't just campaign as a moderate. He signaled again and again that he would be an affable placeholder president who'd clean up the messes created by his opponent, mend some fences with allies and get the pandemic under control.

"Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else," Biden said not long after essentially locking up the Democratic nomination on Super Tuesday.

Referring to some of the younger candidates he beat in the primary, he said, "There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country."

The point of such gestures was to reassure the Democratic base that there was a reason to back him, not least because he'd pick someone more progressive as his running mate.

This messaging had the extra advantage of implicitly reassuring independents, moderates and anti-Trump Republicans. In effect, Biden was saying, "Look, I've got to bring the hotheads along for the ride, but don't worry: A vote for me isn't a vote for that Bernie Sanders stuff."

Biden's more explicit appeal to these voters was that he would reach across the aisle. "I know how to go toe-to-toe with the GOP, but it doesn't have to be and it can't be that way on every issue," he said at a Philadelphia rally in May 2020.

In the Cleveland debate, Donald Trump accused Biden of wanting socialized medicine. Biden said that was a "lie," adding, "The party is me. Right now, I am the Democratic Party." In other words, don't pay attention to those guys. "The platform of the Democratic Party is what I, in fact, approved of." he explained.

According to most Republicans and right-wing pundits, this was always a lie, and Biden's first 100 days prove it. He promised to unite the country, they say with almost metronomic regularity, and now he's dividing the country with his radical agenda. This week's address to Congress, with its trillions upon trillions of dollars' worth of new spending on cradle-to-grave social welfare programs and infrastructure made that abundantly clear.

The Republican critique is eminently plausible. The central argument of the Trump campaign -- to the extent that it made arguments -- was that Biden's moderation was either a ruse or irrelevant because he would be a pushover for his party. If you start from that assumption, saying "I told you so" seems reasonable.