Biden's most ridiculous veep prospect

Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she's among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever.

Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it's hard to think of precedents.

But the 46-year-old African American activist is not one to be constrained by standard political practice, or reality. She refused to concede her narrow, but clear 2018 gubernatorial loss, instead alleging she'd been undone by a massive voter suppression scheme.

As she put it at a recent event, "my opponent who was a cartoon villain stole the voices of Georgians."

Usually, candidates who won't acknowledge their defeats are written off as sore losers. Such is the inflamed and paranoid state of Democrats in the Trump era that rather than being embarrassed by the Georgian's graceless and unsubstantiated claims of electoral theft, they have embraced and parroted them.

Abrams could be forgiven for thinking that if she could get her party to accept that she is the rightful governor of Georgia, she has a chance to convince it that she deserves to be a heartbeat away from the presidency in the administration of a 78-year-old man.

By her own estimation, she'd be an "excellent running mate." She has no doubt that she's prepared to be president on Day 1 and touts her foreign policy credentials of having visited more than a dozen countries.

Trump has rewritten the rules of political experience, yet it's still a stretch to imagine someone who has only served in the Georgia legislature -- and as a state representative, not even a senator -- is ready to become the leader of the free world. Even Pete Buttigieg has more executive experience.