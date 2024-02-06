Biden's migrant crisis hits the blue states

The nation is having a contentious debate over whether illegal migrants coming over the Southern border should be transported farther inland, and if so, where and by whom.

Should they stay in San Antonio or end up in New York City, get bussed to a rural town no one has heard of, or get flown to one the most desirable summer spots in the country?

Although this debate has generated much heat and is of great interest to the local authorities involved, it is really beside the point.

The crux of the matter is that the Biden administration dismantled or downgraded every policy that had established control over the Southern border under his predecessor and is directly responsible for the record number of illegal immigrants flooding into the country. If the influx wasn't so large, there'd be fewer migrants to sign up for the bus trips north and east to blue cities sponsored by Texas and Arizona.

Everyone should agree that it'd be much better if President Joe Biden reversed field and sought to control the border. Texas and Arizona would no longer be getting inundated, and therefore would have less incentive to send the migrants farther inland. If that were the case, places like Washington, D.C., and New York City wouldn't be receiving thousands of new migrants and wouldn't have to declare emergencies and request the National Guard to help cope.

If the border states are treating migrants as "pawns," give them fewer pieces on the board. If they are engaged in unworthy "stunts," remove the incentive to make theatrical gestures in the first place. Reduce the temperature by controlling the problem at the source.

The truth of the matter is that prior to Texas and Arizona undertaking their programs — and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adding his attention-grabbing flights to Martha's Vineyard — illegal immigrants were already getting moved around the country, with the assent of the Department of Homeland Security. The federal government gives migrants permission to travel within the country, and then private organizations get them on buses to go to their preferred destinations.