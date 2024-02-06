Biden's lost docs and losing war

It's a stretch, but I think I know the real reason the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago.

We've been told for months that the DOJ ordered a search of Donald Trump's home in Florida because he was not turning over a bunch of classified documents to the National Archives fast enough.

Supposedly, the ex-president was violating the Presidential Records Act by hoarding boxes of "Top Secret" documents in his game room and Melania's closet.

But I believe the raid last August at Mar-a-Lago had less to do with Trump than with the failure of President Joe Biden and his administration to help Ukraine win its war with Russia.

It's only a wild theory, and I have no proof, and it'll quickly be disproved by the fact-checking industry, but bear with me:

Not long after Vladimir Putin sent his tanks rolling across Ukraine's border in February 2022, President Biden suddenly remembered having read some top secret Pentagon documents in 2014, back when he was Obama's vice president.

The docs were war plans showing exactly how the United States would use economic sanctions and sophisticated military weapons to help Ukraine defeat Russia in the event of a future ground war.

Suspecting Trump had taken the Pentagon's top-secret "recipe" for victory in Ukraine home to Florida, Biden ordered the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago.

When the war plans weren't found at Trump's home, Biden told his personal lawyers to search his own homes, offices and garages to see if the plans were among the classified documents Joe had "borrowed" when he was a senator or vice president.

As we now know, lots of "inadvertently misplaced" top secret material of yet unknown importance has been found on various Biden properties and a special counsel is on the case.

The key documents Biden was looking for — the plans for winning in Ukraine and bringing about his administration's ultimate goal, regime change in Russia — never turned up anywhere.

But Biden was really desperate to locate the Pentagon's war plans.