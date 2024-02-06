Biden's gaffes should not drive US policies on Russia

An enormous amount of effort and planning went into crafting a single coherent message, and in one instant it was all for naught. I'm not talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday night's Oscars, but President Biden's similarly unscripted call for regime change in Russia.

In Warsaw on Saturday, Biden delivered a speech intended to underscore NATO's resolve and America's leadership in Ukraine crisis. When he was done, Biden ad-libbed nine words that sent allied governments -- and White House aides -- into a frenzy: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

In one sense, I'm sympathetic. Everyone, especially Ukrainians and Russians, would be better off if Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't in power. He's a force for evil and hostile to America and our values. Graded morally and emotionally, Biden's outburst was a classic "Kinsley gaffe" -- named after Michael Kinsley, who said, "A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth -- some obvious truth he isn't supposed to say."

But because Biden's heart was in the right place, a lot of people are denying that his mouth wasn't.

Much of it has to do with America's Trump hangover. For instance, the Washington Post's Max Boot rushed to Biden's defense, writing that Biden's speech was "pitch-perfect" while Donald Trump's 2017 Warsaw speech was a horror. He acknowledges that Biden's nine words were a gaffe, but thinks history might vindicate the president the way it vindicated Ronald Reagan's attack on the Soviet Union as an "evil empire" in 1983. Boot concludes, "I would rather have a president who is fearless in calling out Putin's war crimes than one who toadies to the Russian tyrant."

Unfortunately, none of this is really a defense. "What about Trump?" is no more a defense of Biden's mistakes than "What about Obama?" was a defense of Trump's. If two wrongs don't make a right, neither do Trump's (myriad) mistakes make Biden's gaffe savvy.

Similarly, the whole point of his prepared remarks, no doubt crafted in consultation with allies, was to signal not just NATO's unified resolve but Biden's sure-footedness in this crisis. The ad-libbed bit contradicted or overshadowed the allegedly perfect pitch -- by unsettling allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and bolstering Russian propaganda. How "fearless" can Biden's remarks be if they were walked back for fear people took him literally?

Simply put, this wasn't a Kinsley gaffe in the way that matters most: It wasn't policy. When Reagan said the U.S.S.R. was an "evil empire," it was a deliberate statement. The opposite is true here.