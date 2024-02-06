Biden's food-flation

Going food shopping feels like getting punched in the gut. You pick up a whole roasting chicken, hoping it will feed four, and see the price: over $10 in many New York area stores--a staggering $18 if the bird's organic. Apples are close to $3 a pound. And forget buying a steak; you might have to take out a mortgage.

The Biden administration's woke policies are to blame for food-flation, making your trip to the supermarket sheer agony. President Joe Biden is prioritizing climate preservation over your ability to feed your family affordably.

His policies are driving up the costs of fertilizer, energy and farm-to-store transportation--add to that overall inflation driven by excessive federal government spending. The result is sky-high food prices.

There's no relief in sight. You can expect record-breaking food-flation through the rest of 2022, according to Bank of America market analysts.

Americans have been whiplashed with a series of phony White House explanations for soaring prices. First Biden blamed profiteering oil producers, then colluding meat packers, then "Putin's price hike."

On Tuesday, Biden spoke to the nation on what he billed as his plan to remedy inflation. But in fact, he just repeated the same list of unsubstantiated excuses for why prices keep rising.

The president's media cheerleaders have been covering up the actual causes. Washington Post columnist Heather Long announced Sunday that Americans are entering a "new age of scarcity" when "a lot of everyday life remains out of control," as if food-flation is as inevitable as lunar eclipses. Wrong.

Biden's damaging policies can be reversed.

Start with fertilizers and pesticides, which are costing American farmers 50% more than just a year ago. Chemical fertilizers are made largely from natural gas.

Ending Biden administration restrictions on domestic natural gas production, including opening up exploration and production on federal lands and offshore, will help bring down fertilizer prices, according to Heritage Foundation agricultural experts Daren Bakst and Joshua Loucks.

Biden's war on fossil fuels pushed up the cost of fertilizer before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. True, Russia is a fertilizer producer, but the war in Ukraine is merely making a self-imposed problem worse.