Biden's fabled bipartisanship

I haven’t seen much humor in life during the past year or so, but one thing that has been uproariously hilarious lately is the orchestrated media narrative President Joe Biden is bipartisan and conciliatory. Please give me a moment to catch my breath.

I think it was Karl Rove who recently observed the media’s effective definition of bipartisan legislation is not that significant numbers of both parties’ lawmakers support a bill but that some poll somewhere shows a large percentage of Americans of each party support some vaguely described initiative, even if zero Republican legislators support the actual bill. You can frame a poll question to get the result you want.

I can’t claim to be prophetic for having warned in my last book that if Democrats were to recapture the presidency, they would launch the most radical agenda in modern times. Indeed, you would have to have been almost blind or willfully naive to think otherwise. Yet never-Trumpers and many Democrats denied the radical wing of the party would have that much influence. But here we are. Saying “I told you so” doesn’t give me much solace.

Whoever is pulling Biden’s strings was able to get him elected using the carefully crafted message he was a moderate, especially compared with Bernie Sanders. These same puppet masters are now imposing their will, and they mean to complete former President Barack Obama’s fundamental transformation of this nation, which is quite fitting considering he is one of the key masters and probably the main one.

Many of us cautioned they would try to pack the Supreme Court, and complacent scoffers waived their hands at us dismissively. But now Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Jerry Nader are set to offer legislation to add four more seats to the court and fill them with liberal-activist justices who would convert the court to a rubber stamp for the left’s unconstitutional measures, rather than maintain it as a critical, nonpartisan check on excesses of the political branches. Do they have your attention yet? Please don’t say this is renegade Democratic lawmakers, not Biden. You know better, notwithstanding his previous comments it would be a “boneheaded” move and a terrible, terrible idea. He’s the leader of the party.

Then there’s Biden’s radical reversal of Trump’s border policies, which were designed to restore a sane and orderly immigration system. Biden has single-handedly caused a crisis at the border by incentivizing migrants to come here with promises of monetary benefits, health benefits and sanctuary. Why would any nation-respecting president engage in such reckless behavior to the detriment of United States citizens and then pretend this rush to the border is Trump’s fault or the result of certain “root causes” in the migrants’ home countries? By root causes, does he mean undemocratic, tyrannical governments — the kind he and Democrats are trying to usher in here?