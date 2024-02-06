Biden's DOJ attacks the rights of defendants

Day by day, your right to speak freely is being robbed by the Biden administration. This time, Team Biden wants to gag defendants from criticizing government prosecutors. That's how courts are run in countries like Pakistan, Russia and North Korea.

Anyone can fall into the government's crosshairs. Imagine being prosecuted and being unable to speak out, proclaim your innocence and show why the case against you is unfair.

On Aug. 4, special prosecutor Jack Smith asked the court for an order to gag former President Donald Trump from discussing the evidence the government plans to use against him or even criticizing the government's lawyers. Prosecutors are required to show the defendant all evidence that will be presented in the trial, but Smith is refusing to do so until Trump is gagged.

The judge, Tanya Chutkan, gave Trump's lawyers only until Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. to respond to this request, asking them to "redline" any objections to the order. That's alarming. The entire request is contrary to a defendant's rights to free speech and a public, impartial trial. Unfortunately, Trump's legal team quibbled around the edges, rather than attacking the major constitutional issue.

No one questions that Trump is a loudmouth. On Aug. 5 at a GOP dinner in South Carolina, the former president told the crowd that Smith is "deranged" and a "sick man."

Trump's entitled to his opinion. After all, Smith's calling him a criminal. If the government were trying to lock you up for the rest of your life, you'd have a lot to say, too. No matter what you think of Trump, you should be alarmed by what Smith is trying to do.

Trying to muzzle any defendant goes contrary to what the Bill of Rights and two centuries of American law stand for: putting the rights of the defendant ahead of any other considerations.

In 1986, the Supreme Court ruled in Press-Enterprise Co. v. Superior Court of California that the Constitution guarantees not only that trials are public but also that pretrial proceedings are open to the public, except in the rare circumstance that nondisclosure is needed to protect the defendant.

One of those rare circumstances is the upcoming trial of accused killer Bryan Kohberger. The court has limited what attorneys and the families of the victims can say to the press to increase the likelihood that an impartial jury can be selected.

That gag order is all about protecting the defendant. Smith is trying to do the opposite: gag the defendant to protect the government's case -- and the government's pretrial public relations campaign.