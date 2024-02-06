Biden's disgraceful exploitation of the Tulsa race massacre

This may shock and amaze you if your blinders are on, but President Biden is not only not a uniter; he is actively trying to divide Americans on race -- and other issues -- purely for raw political power. There is no other plausible explanation.

During former President Trump's entire presidency and ever since, we've been bombarded daily with the narrative that he is divisive and a racist. His political opponents and the media distorted his words, such as those he said in the aftermath of the Charlottesville attacks, to paint him as sympathetic to white supremacists. That was always absurd, but it is now largely accepted as conventional wisdom.

Of course, the real ploy was to demonize and marginalize all Trump supporters, not just Trump. The implication was that anyone who would support such a bigot must be a bigot. Truth be told, this nicely fit the left's decadeslong smear of Republicans as racist as evidenced by their ideology.

Before you scoff at this as wanton hyperbole, consider that I'm not alone in my thoughts. A Rasmussen Reports poll released June 1 revealed that 39% of likely voters believe race relations have deteriorated since Biden's election.

Consider also the left's almost-farcical crusade to tie conservative policies to racism. Examples abound: Conservatives favor border enforcement because of their racial animus against Mexicans entering the United States; conservatives are insensitive to examples of police misconduct against African Americans because they're racist; they favor tax cuts to further enrich the wealthy and disadvantage minorities; they promote school choice initiatives to keep minorities down; and -- everyone's favorite -- they support voter ID measures and other laws in the name of ensuring election integrity but really to suppress the Black vote.

If you think I'm exaggerating, note that CNN's Chris Cuomo suggested there is a "through-line" from the Tulsa race massacre to Republicans' election bills. He added that the GOP is "intensifying its efforts to strip people of color of their rights to vote, the boldest attempt since the era of Jim Crow." I wonder what American leftists would say about the fact that 46 of the 47 European democracies reportedly have election voter ID laws. Are they all racist, too?