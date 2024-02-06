Biden's 'charming' rudeness and instability

The left's reaction to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's rude exchange with a union worker in Michigan is a case study on liberal hypocrisy and propaganda.

You'd have to be living in a cave not to recognize that something is way off with Biden. He's always been strange, but he's getting noticeably worse. His rhetorical recklessness is a feature, not a bug.

He has a history of gaffes, especially for someone so prominent. Casual ethnic slurs roll off his tongue like water off a donkey's back. Pandering to an Indian American supporter, he said: "You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking." Or how about this tribute to the poor? "We have this notion that somehow if you're poor, you cannot do it," he said. "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." How long would a Republican politician last saying those things? Biden always gets a pass because he's a Democrat.

Just when he needs to be most careful, Biden is tripping all over himself, with blunders, aggression and hostility. When challenged, he shows no kindness or patience. He attacks and escalates.

Understanding liberal media bias, we aren't surprised that the media whitewash these incidents. But their hypocrisy is particularly glaring, given their routine condemnation of President Donald Trump for much less.

They say Trump is uncouth, vulgar, combative, rude and insane. Never mind his policy successes; he's a dangerous bore, a walking impeachment machine. He has to be removed before he ushers in Armageddon. GOPnever-Trumpers are so mortified at the horrors of Trump in office that they're supporting liberal Democrats. But what about Biden, whom many now support? No problem.

Trump supporters admire Trump for standing up to Democrats and the media -- unlike his Republican predecessors and unlike most of the pre-Trump GOP. But Trump haters ridiculed Trump supporters as being interested only in "owning the libs" and not Trump's policies. This was insultingly absurd and illustrated the cluelessness of never-Trumpers about Trump supporters.

Trump haters' indifference to Biden's incompetence, gaffes and rudeness exposes their dishonesty and their Trump Derangement Syndrome. Some who denounced Trump supporters for overlooking Trump's faults find the same characteristics charming in Biden.