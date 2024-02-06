Biden's budget plan is the wrong recipe for America

President Joe Biden frequently says, "Don't tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I'll tell you what you value." Well, as Biden's recently released budget proposal for next year makes clear, he is once again doubling down on the very same failed policies that are bankrupting America, waging war on U.S. energy, and fueling the most painful economic crisis in decades. There's no question that his budget plan is the wrong recipe for America.

Biden's budget proposal includes a $7 trillion tax increase -- the largest in U.S. history. By refusing to reauthorize former President Donald Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, individuals who make under $400,000 would get hit with crushing tax increases in 2025. His plan also calls for $100 billion in new death taxes, which would be devastating to family-owned farms and small businesses. And to make sure hardworking Americans pay up, he wants a $104 billion additional cash infusion for the Internal Revenue Service to help fund its already huge number of agents. To put that massive increase into perspective, that's more than seven times the amount than what the tax collecting agency had in its budget request for 2023 and even more than the historic $80 billion windfall Washington Democrats gave the agency in 2021.

His budget makes clear that he has no plans to abandon his radical, costly energy agenda. His call for $120 billion in new taxes on U.S. energy would kill jobs and drive-up costs for everything from the gas you put in your car and the fuel to heat your home to the products you purchase at the grocery or hardware store. The bottom line is that more American energy means more American jobs and lower costs for consumers.