Biden's border 'challenge' gets worse

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is indisputably good at one part of his job -- always referring to the migrant surge at the border as a "challenge" and never a "crisis."

He visited Del Rio, Texas on Monday and refused to use the offending word about more than 10,000 Haitian migrants huddled under a bridge, living amongst trash with insufficient food and water in sweltering heat.

This, too, is merely a challenge.

If euphemism and spin constituted competent, tough-minded governance, the Biden team wouldn't be coping with a historic surge of illegal crossings at the border that reached another level with the nearly instantaneous creation of an enormous migrant camp in an isolated Texas town.

The Haitian migrants had been crossing for weeks before the flow exploded over a matter of days. The camp grew from 4,000 the middle of last week to more than 16,000 by the weekend, a stunningly large and rapid concentration of migrants that is probably without precedent at the Southern border, certainly within memory.

The images of desperate Haitians wading across the Rio Grande by the hundreds and thousands without anyone even attempting to stop them will likely become an indelible symbol of Biden's border policy.

Empty words and excuses can't obscure the reality.

Administration officials constantly say that the border is closed, but in important respects it is open.

They blame misinformation spreading among migrants and it's true that unfounded rumors abound, but the basic perception that our border enforcement has major, easily exploited holes is correct.

They blame circumstances, but it's not as though terrible conditions -- poverty and rank misgovernment -- are new in countries to our South.