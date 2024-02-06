Biden vs. the UFOs

It's best never to take White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's word for anything, but we can presumably believe her when she says that the flying objects shot down by the United States in recent days aren't from an alien civilization.

Although she left herself some wiggle room -- "there is no indication" of extraterrestrial activity, she said, displaying the weasel-word instincts of someone whose job involves dancing around the truth.

If she's wrong, we are having close encounters of the most unwelcoming kind, as our alien visitors learn more than they presumably wanted to know about the business end of the F-22. Poor E.T. is not going to be phoning home, or anywhere else.

The Chinese spy balloon incident appears to have quickly evolved from embarrassing national security failure to national farce. We let a sophisticated Chinese surveillance balloon fly the length of the United States and now, in reaction to that embarrassment, are practically scrambling the jets every time a little girl lets go of her helium balloon at a birthday party.

Maybe the objects we've subsequently shot down were Chinese or Russian and deserved to be taken out with extreme prejudice. Maybe they were stray commercial or research objects that were minding their own business before having a very bad day. Who knows? Certainly, the administration doesn't know, or isn't telling.

You can't really blame the Chinese for spying. That's what all states do, and in the context of Beijing's long-running, highly successful full-spectrum effort to steal every military and industrial secret we have, the spy balloon is small beer.

Nor can you blame them for lying -- that's one of their core competencies.

If you believe that the Chinese balloon was an off-course weather device that China simply didn't mention to us once it entered our sovereign territory, well then, you should take to the bank Beijing's assurances that its labs had nothing to with the emergence of COVID-19.