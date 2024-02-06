Biden unwisely following the party-line lead of his two predecessors

As an American, I wish President Joe Biden every success in defeating the pandemic and getting the economy moving again. But when it comes to the dysfunction of our political system and the polarized climate generally, it's becoming clear he's part of the problem, not the solution.

I don't think this is deliberate. No doubt Biden believes he's doing right as he sees it. He's also probably sincere about his desire to detoxify our politics by pushing for some gauzy notion of "unity."

The real problem isn't the player, it's the game. Over the last half-century, the parties (and their voters) have separated from each other like oil and water in a centrifuge.

As Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report notes, Americans "don't even agree on the same set of problems." She points to data from the Pew Research Center that illuminates the divide.

According to Pew, "In 1999, improving the educational system topped the list of priorities for both Republicans and Democrats, and four of the top five issues for Republicans were listed among the Democrats' top five issues as well."

"Ten years later," Pew researchers report, "in the wake of the financial crisis, three issues (economy, jobs and terrorism) topped the list among both Republicans and Democrats (although they ranked them slightly differently)." As of 2019, there was "not one overlapping priority between the top five priorities for Democrats and those of Republicans."

Heap as much scorn as you like on Donald Trump (I won't object), but his legislative agenda was largely dedicated to giving Republicans what they wanted. It looked deeply partisan because it was. In a country where there is a lot of consensus about what to do, it's easy for a president to pick an issue that's popular in both parties. It's harder when few such issues exist. That's one reason George W. Bush started his presidency by working with Sen. Ted Kennedy and the Democrats on education reform.

Biden isn't following Bush's example. He's following his two immediate predecessors, Barack Obama and Trump. Though, so far, it's mostly been through executive orders.