Biden shoots for the stars with spending proposals

Some emergencies require an increase in government spending, but that comes with an understanding that the higher levels of spending are unusual and will not be sustained. Unfortunately, this understanding seems to be lost on the Biden administration. Exhibit A is his proposed $6 trillion budget for Fiscal Year 2022 and the accompanying huge budget deficits on the books for the next decade.

This is bad news for everybody except politicians and their cronies. It signals once again that contrary to the words spoken by the president during his inaugural address, unity is not in the cards for us Americans. In fact, this budget, which is unlikely to pass in its current form, demonstrates an unwillingness to govern and a preference for pandering to special interests.

Even if this budget is likely to go nowhere, it's an aspirational document about the president's goals. And the goals expressed in this budget are extremely progressive, with the government providing for people from cradle to grave, independently of their needs. These goals are also extremely irresponsible. For starters, Biden proposes spending $7.2 trillion in 2021 and over $6 trillion in 2022. These numbers include part of the $4 trillion in spending on Biden's proposed plans for infrastructure and "families."

If adopted, spending will reach $8.2 trillion annually by 2031 while the annual budget deficit will settle in at roughly $1.3 trillion annually for the next decade. These numbers are staggering. Consider that in 2020, which was also the peak of the pandemic, the Trump administration and Congress spent some $6.5 trillion, up from $4.4 trillion pre-COVID crisis.

To pay for all this spending, Biden proposes to borrow $3.7 trillion in FY2021. Not surprisingly, the national debt under this plan is projected to increase from $24 trillion this year to $39 trillion by 2031. That's an increase of debt held by the public from 100% of GDP in 2020 to 117% by 2031. As a reminder, at the height of World War II, public debt as a share of GDP was 106%.