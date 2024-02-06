Biden revolution sputters before it even gets started

It's finally dawned on President Joe Biden he barely controls the House and the Senate.

His remarks Tuesday taking a swipe at Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona were notable less for how they publicly aired an intraparty dispute than for their utter banality.

"I hear all the folks on TV saying, 'Why doesn't Biden get this done?'" he said, referring to himself in the third person in classic Washington fashion. "Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends."

Of course, he's completely right (except for the part about Manchin and Sinema voting with Republicans — they are reliable Democratic votes).

Not only is it true Biden has narrow majorities, this is likely to be a defining feature of his presidency. Unforeseen events always take a hand, but it seems likely one of the headlines at the end of the Biden years will be, "The president had vaulting ambitions, frustrated by razor-thin (and perhaps, temporary) legislative majorities."

Somehow, this was apparently passed over or brushed aside at Biden's session with liberal historians at the White House focusing on how he could be a transformative leader in the mold of FDR or LBJ.

And it didn't figure in the spate of wishful commentary around the time of the passage of the COVID-19 relief bill that Biden was indeed on track to be the next FDR.

Of course, Franklin Roosevelt had a historic majority in the House and a healthy majority in the Senate, which were what made it possible for him to be FDR. Needless to say, he wasn't complaining a couple of wayward Democrats were keeping him from doing anything shortly after the completion of his first 100 days.

The left's reaction to Biden's predicament is to blame Manchin for being so stubbornly supportive of the filibuster.