Biden needs a do-over

In 2020, it was widely reported that Joe Biden wanted to be a "transitional" president. At a campaign event in Detroit, appearing with several younger, more progressive Democratic politicians, he seemed to endorse this idea.

"Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else," Biden said. "There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country."

His pitch wasn't just about his age. Biden made the case that his more moderate stance on various issues was necessary to get elected. The message to the base was, in effect: "You need to tolerate my opposition to socialized medicine and defunding the police if you want Trump out of the White House."

But then, after he was elected, Biden got it into his head that he could "go big." All of a sudden there was a lot of New Deal talk. The progressive base, some liberal historians and cheerleaders in the press convinced Biden that he could be a transformative, not transitional, president who would usher in a new progressive era.

Biden embraced an agenda that would be a heavy lift with 60 Democratic votes in the Senate, when he has to struggle to get 50.

I won't belabor all of this, because plenty has been written about it already, including by me. But there is new data to consider.

The Pew Research Center has released the results of a major study of the 2020 electorate, and it turns out that Biden owes his victory to moderate and conservative voters.

There's been a lot of talk about Donald Trump's modest improvement with Latino and Black voters in 2020. But Biden's success with traditionally more conservative married men and veteran households eclipsed Trump's gains with minorities.

Among married men, Biden received 44% of the vote, a huge improvement over Hillary Clinton's 32% in 2016. Biden's performance with men overall cut the gender gap in half -- from Clinton's deficit of 26 percentage points to a 13-point deficit for Biden. He got 16% of moderate and liberal Republicans and improved significantly with white Catholics.

As Nate Cohn of the New York Times writes, "The data suggests that the progressive vision of winning a presidential election simply by mobilizing strong support from Democratic constituencies simply did not materialize for Mr. Biden."