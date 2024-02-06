Biden is too timid on school reopening

It's an old political trick to make an easily achievable goal sound vauntingly ambitious in order to brag about it when it's inevitably met.

It takes another level of chutzpah, though, to set out as a target something that has already happened.

The press has portrayed President Joe Biden's goal of reopening the majority of K-12 schools in his first 100 days as so far-reaching that the timeline might have to be extended.

Enter White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who explained on Tuesday that the administration defines a school as open if it holds in-classroom instruction at least once a week.

By this metric, the goal isn't really having more than half of schools open -- it's having more than half of schools still 80% closed.

Not only is this a ridiculous standard, schools have already cleared the bar. According to Burbio, which runs a school-opening tracker, about two-thirds of K-12 students are attending in-person or hybrid schools.

This goal post moving exemplifies how the Biden team isn't pushing nearly hard enough on school reopening.

The issue has gone from being something of a red vs. blue battle line last year to a cross-partisan area of consensus. In intellectual and moral terms, the debate over reopening schools has been won, but political progress has been slow, mainly because powerful teachers unions are standing in the way.

If Biden wanted to add a touch of unity to his governing agenda, he'd call out the unions for being an obstacle to educational and economic progress at a challenging time for the country.

The science is clear enough, if that matters.

Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association, "There has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission."