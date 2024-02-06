Biden is color blind on shootings

On and on it goes.

Another lone wacko, a white 18-year-old, went on a well-planned killing spree in a supermarket in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo.

It was a terrible, tragic, evil, obviously racist act.

Ten innocent people died and three were injured last weekend -- 11 victims were Black.

We know the "alleged" killer was a white supremacist, an anti-Semite and a nut-job who clearly set out to kill Black people because of what he posted online.

Predictably, President Biden seized on the slaughter in Buffalo as further "proof" of his bogus claim that "the poison" of white supremacy poses the greatest threat to America today.

Also predictably, Biden and the usual liberal chorus of media outlets tried to link the country's latest mass killing to Republicans, guns and Fox News stars like Tucker Carlson.

Biden went to Buffalo to show his sympathy for the victims, which is fine.

But as usual he was very selective when pointing out recent examples of racially motivated mass murders.

No mention of the angry "Black supremacist" who plowed through a parade of white men, women and children at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., last year, killing six and injuring 60.

No mention of the mentally troubled Black man -- another racist "Black supremacist" who openly hated whites, Asians and even some Blacks -- who shot up a New York City subway train last month and injured 10 people.

No mention of another apparently mentally troubled Black man who's accused of shooting but not killing three Korean women in a Dallas hair salon last week.

And you know the Bidens won't be visiting the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods in Southern California to show their sympathy for the deadly shooting that happened there earlier this week.

The Asian shooter -- an American citizen born in Taiwan -- planned to kill many members of the congregation, who are Taiwanese, because he doesn't think Taiwan should be independent of China.