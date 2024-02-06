Biden helps Putin 'Make Russia Great Again'

Goodbye, Ukraine.

That poor, corrupt and undemocratic Eastern European country is in the process of being beaten into submission and conquered by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It should surprise no one.

Putin has been telling us for months, and showing us for weeks by encircling Ukraine with 150,000 Russian soldiers, what he was going to do.

Now Putin's doing it — and there's nothing we can do about it.

This is the kind of stuff that happens when there is a weak leader in the White House.

The invasion of eastern Ukraine proves that of the two countries, the United States and Russia, only one has a strong leader — and it's not the U.S.

Returning all or part of Ukraine and its 42 million people to Russian control is a part of Putin's decades-old dream of rebuilding as much as he could of the former Soviet Empire before he's dead.

Two American presidents — Barack Obama and now Joe Biden — have done their best to make Putin's dream a reality.

When Putin bit off Crimea from the territory of Ukraine in 2014 the Obama administration did virtually nothing.

Now it looks like if he feels like it, he might decide to just swallow up the whole country, which is 78% ethnic Ukrainian and 17% Russian.

The "KGB Thug" has played a high-stakes geopolitical poker game with Biden while the world watched — and he won by default.

It's too late now for the weak and inept Biden administration to do anything but hold press conferences and complain.

Imposing strict financial sanctions on Russia this week will not make Putin pull out his tanks and soldiers.