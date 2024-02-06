Biden has made Facebook a pandemic scapegoat

Let's say you're Joe Biden.

For entirely valid and legitimate reasons, you staked much of your presidency on getting the country vaccinated. You had a very good start, but then things started to stall right as a new, more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus was spreading.

This is a problem. I don't just mean it's a political problem. (I'll get to that.) It's a public policy problem. Like national defense and law enforcement, fighting a pandemic is probably one of the few things political thinkers, conservative or progressive, in the past would have agreed was the task of government.

At least until recently. Now, to listen to many of Biden's conservative critics, getting people vaccinated is just another liberal scheme, like the Green New Deal or pushing critical race theory. That's really the only explanation for why the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference cheered when told that the Biden administration failed to hit its vaccination targets. It's a bit like cheering when a war goes poorly because it will make the Democratic commander in chief look bad.

Then there's the political problem. And Biden, like the typical politician that he is, wants someone to blame. But who?

He can't directly blame the people not getting vaccinated, as tempting as that might be, because he still needs them to get vaccinated. Moreover, while white Republican pro-Trump types are getting all the press for their vaccine hesitancy, the reality is more complicated. Black Americans and Latinos are overrepresented among the ranks of vaccine resisters, and Democrats can't insult them, particularly since a great many of them reside in blue states.

Enter Big Tech.

For years, Republicans have gotten an enormous amount of political mileage beating up on Facebook, Twitter and Google (including YouTube) for "censoring" conservatives. Their deplatforming of Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot sent the effort into overdrive.

Democrats have been piling on, too, of course. But from the opposite direction. The right wants the government to enforce less moderation. Senate candidate J.D. Vance of Ohio recently denounced Twitter for banning an anti-Semitic white nationalist. Democrats want even more moderation, particularly since many of them believe Facebook and Twitter let themselves be used by the Trump campaign and/or Vladimir Putin to benefit Trump.