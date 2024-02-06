Biden has disastrously misplayed the politics of Gaza

It’s bad enough that President Joe Biden is playing politics with the war in Gaza, but even worse — at least for his purposes — that he is doing it so poorly.

Biden may imagine that he is maneuvering with incredible skill — subtly balancing geopolitics, alliance management and domestic imperatives — when he is really upsetting all sides in the course of further undermining his already-rickety presidency.

This is less Otto von Bismarck than Jimmy Carter minus the Camp David Accords.

A couple of centuries after Machiavelli warned against the allure of a fence-straddling neutrality and counseled instead being "either a true friend or downright enemy," Joe Biden is sort of, but not completely with Israel and certainly not with Hamas, but not in favor of the terror group getting destroyed with all due dispatch, either.

The way Bill Clinton once put it in the aftermath of Sept. 11 is that "when people are insecure, they’d rather have somebody who is strong and wrong than someone who’s weak and right."

Biden is weak and wrong, and it’s not doing himself any favors.

First of all, he should want the war to end as quickly as possible. As long as it continues, he’ll be caught in a crossfire on his own side between the pro-Hamas left and pro-Israel moderates. The easiest way to reduce the intensity around the issue would be for the war to end, but the administration’s jawboning of Israel has stayed the hand of the Jewish state and prolonged this phase of the conflict.

Also, when presented with a choice between placating a fraction of public sentiment or siding with the majority, it’s usually the smart play to go with the majority. Yet, Biden — desperate to stop his bleeding among young voters who are more pro-Palestinian than the rest of the electorate — can’t resist the pull of the fraction.