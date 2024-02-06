Biden-Harris, this ain't unity

Inauguration Day brought cries of ecstasy as some rejoiced in the transfer of power and voiced their expectation of what the Biden-Harris administration would bring. Others were not necessarily exuberant about the two new leaders but were just giddy the old one is gone. In all of this, the calls for unity and "let the healing begin" reverberated, shallow as they were.

It didn't take long for President Biden to reveal his idea of unity is different from mine. Start with his inauguration speech. Criticism has been leveled against his comments about white supremacy, racism and nativism. Some have come to his defense, asserting conservatives are being supersensitive by personalizing what Biden said while Biden was actually speaking in general. Not buying it. When your colleagues --and you -- have spent years lumping a president's supporters into a "basket of deplorables," to steal a Hillary Clinton phrase, we see what you did there. We're not stupid. You've been saying it all along, so why would any honest person believe you were merely throwing terms into the air for, well, no one in particular? We don't. Insinuating the previous president's supporters are these despicable terms ain't unity.

I appreciate calls for unity and healing as much as the next gal, but actions speak louder than words, as they say. The new administration's mouth speaks unity, but actions say not.

A presidential impeachment trial against someone who is no longer president is not only oxymoronic; it's vindictive. It's a waste of time. It's asinine. It's unconstitutional. And with all that it is, it sure ain't unifying. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, says it makes perfect sense to her (which should tell us something right there) and that proceeding with this farce would not hurt Biden's calls for unity.

Rushing to undo a chunk of what your predecessor has done -- much, if not all, good for the nation -- ain't unity, either.

Announcing the plan to codify Roe v. Wade on Sanctity of Human Life Day, no less, as Trump proclaimed for Jan. 22 ain't unity. Shoot, it ain't even humanity. Snuffing out babies' lives never is. Add that to the reversal of Trump's Mexico City Policy, which Biden plans to do, and there you have more "unity." The policy blocks U.S. assistance to abortion abroad and is always a political football, but Pelosi says folks "were willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue." What other issue is more important, Mama and Nana Nancy?