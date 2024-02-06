Biden deserves what he's going to get on the economy

The S&P 500 is down more than 5% since Joe Biden's inauguration, and the Dow Jones Industrial more than 4%.

The Federal Reserve is ratcheting up interest rates, raising borrowing costs across the board.

And one of the most respected bankers in the country is warning of a recession, telling a conference that "this is serious stuff."

Yet, there was President Biden enjoying an ice cream cone in Portland, Oregon, saying that "our economy is strong as hell."

Inflation? It doesn't worry him, at least not if the rest of the world could get its act together.

"Inflation is worldwide," he said. "It's worse off than it is in the United States. So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries, not so much ours."

As polls show the economy growing in importance for the midterms -- the latest New York Times poll has 44% of voters saying it's their top concern, up from 36% in July -- Biden's overall performance on the issue matters even more, to his detriment and that of his party.

There are deft political maneuverers who react to circumstances as necessary, and then blinkered and mulish politicians who can't or won't acknowledge reality.

There are policymakers whose worldviews line up with basic economic laws, and then those always bound to be confounded by the real world consequences of their ideological fixations.

There are master communicators who can make anyone feel better about anything, and then there are stumblebums whose evasions and lapses in logic are painfully obvious.

Joe Biden is emphatically the latter on every count.