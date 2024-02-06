Biden citing wrong reasons for Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden has decided to end the war in Afghanistan. He feels it’s time, and so do a lot of Americans.

I feel it too. I’m just not sure feelings should win the day.

In his televised address announcing the decision, Biden reiterated American withdrawal can’t be “tied to conditions on the ground” because no one can say what conditions must be met in order to depart.

As a senior administration official explained to reporters, “This is not conditions-based. The president has judged that a conditions-based approach, which has been the approach of the past two decades, is a recipe for staying in Afghanistan forever.”

Let’s be clear: “not conditions-based” is another way of saying “unconditional.”

But what if the problem isn’t with the answers and rather with the questions?

We have police, firefighters and paramedics. No one outside the “defund the police” crowd would say, “We have to get rid of them because no one can describe what the conditions would look like when we wouldn’t need them anymore.” “How does this end?” is the wrong question because there will always be crime, fires and medical emergencies. We don’t dismantle dams because we can’t imagine a scenario when they’ll no longer be necessary. We do dismantle them when they’re no longer needed.

Before you take this analogy and go where I do not intend, I’m not saying we should be the “world’s police officer.” We’re not and can’t be. Indeed, terrible things are happening right now in all sorts of places — Myanmar, Tibet, Hong Kong, Ukraine, parts of Africa, etc. — and we’re not sending in our globalist gendarmerie to stop it. But we are in Afghanistan, not to police the world, or even Afghanistan. We’re there to ensure the Taliban doesn’t take over the country and make it a safe haven for terrorism again.

Some argue our presence isn’t needed. I don’t find the arguments persuasive, in part because if that were true, why say conditions on the ground don’t matter? Why not say, “We’ve met the necessary conditions.”