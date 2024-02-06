Biden caves to unions again, sabotaging consumers

From Christmas toys to clothing and auto parts, shortages of imported products are forcing factories to idle, store shelves to sit empty and consumers to panic.

What else is in short supply? The truth about what's causing this economic crisis.

President Joe Biden, who brags about running "the most pro-union administration in history," won't admit that longshoremen's unions are holding the nation hostage, refusing to allow the use of automated equipment to unload container ships and get the goods onto trucks faster.

The U.S. is the world's largest importer, but its major ports at Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, rank a dismal 328 and 333, respectively, in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index. That means nightmare inefficiency worse than most developing countries. Not one U.S. port made it into the top 50 for speed and efficiency. In contrast, Japan's Yokohama port ranks No. 1.

Nearly 100 container ships have been waiting off the Los Angeles coastline to be unloaded. The longer they wait, the more prices for imported goods rise, clobbering consumers.

On Wednesday, Biden announced a "gamechanger," saying the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach would stay open more hours for a "90-day sprint" to Christmas. Truth is, most ports around the world operate 24/7. Port operators here haven't done that in the past because union contracts require paying higher hourly rates for night and weekend labor. Dockworker salaries already average $171,000 a year. Wednesday's announcement was a concession from port operators, not the unions.

But increased hours won't fix the bottlenecks. The added hours will boost cargo movement by less than 10%, or an estimated 3,500 containers a week. The real problem is the unions' tooth-and-nail opposition to labor-saving equipment. Cranes in automated ports operate at least twice as fast as cranes in outdated U.S. ports. Biden's port envoy John Porcari let the truth out when he said last week, it's "your grandfather's infrastructure that we're working with."

Unions won't have it any other way. The International Longshoremen's Association contract, which extends to 2024, blocks the use of automation technology. Willie Adams, president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents West Coast workers, says automated cargo handling equipment will not be tolerated.