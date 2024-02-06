Biden about 1619, not 1776

President Joe Biden traveled to Philadelphia, to Independence Hall, the place where the nation's founders signed the Declaration of Independence, to make his case for "The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation."

Indeed, the president, in his remarks, said we are at an "inflection point" regarding where we stand and the path we'll take for the future.

It is one of those rare moments when I agree with our president.

We are in a tug of war for our future.

Biden presented himself, and the political factions he represents, as those dedicated to saving and preserving the nation's founding principles.

The threat, per Biden, is "Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans," who "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

But the woke crowd that Biden represents doesn't see the beginning of American history with the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia in 1776. They see the beginning of American history with the arrival of slaves to the state of Virginia in 1619.

They see America as a place of oppression that needs to be fixed. Not as the first nation in the world to be founded, under God, on the principles of liberty.

Our president knows that if he conveyed imagery consistent with the values he really represents, the state of his party in upcoming elections would be even worse than it now is.

Biden's performance in Philadelphia, as most appreciate, was politically contrived, because polling shows that former President Donald Trump is a polarizing figure. Democrats want to focus attention on him rather than on what they are about and what those who identify with MAGA really want.

It's not about any one individual but about the struggle for the high ground.

The inflection point is whether America will be secular, socialist and woke or the free nation under God, as conceived by its founders.