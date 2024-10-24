Beyond Roe v. Wade

If you are pregnant and in need, come to the Catholic Church! That was the message of Cardinal John O'Connor 30 years ago when he founded the Sisters of Life in New York. That community of Catholic nuns were founded to protect and enhance the sanctity of human life. The Sisters today are in the New York metropolitan area, Phoenix, Denver, Philadelphia, Toronto and Washington, D.C.

But they are far from the only resources available to women. There are over 2,700 pro-life pregnancy care centers in the United States. At the recent U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Kansas City bishop Joseph Naumann, the outgoing chair of the bishops' pro-life committee, essentially reissued that O'Connor pledge --- and urged every Catholic parish in America to step up to the plate. "We're committed to help women not just through birth, but to thrive and succeed in life," Naumann said.

It is not the law, but love that will help pregnant and parenting mothers. Do you know what the resources in your community are for women who want support to have their babies? Because if the word isn't out, our prevailing culture will send women right into the arms of abortion clinics.

The church's Walking With Moms in Need initiative, launched in March 2020 as the world shut down, takes a divisive issue --- abortion --- and makes it a catalyst for unity. If you care about women, if you care about social justice, we can rally around women whatever your position on abortion is. Whatever the law is, women need to know what their resources are. The Dobbs case is an opportunity to rally around mothers in a new way, letting all the helps be known.