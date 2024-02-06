Begging permission to buy and sell freely

The United States is known as the land of the free, but it has become a place where the government decides whom we are allowed to buy from and sell to. For instance, when denied the freedom to trade without paying an expensive import tax, many Americans will find themselves begging our trade overlords for an exemption. This is, I believe, a fair description of the Biden administration's decision to not only maintain ineffective import taxes — also called tariffs — but to re-up the listless exemption process.

After a monthslong review by her agency, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai recently announced that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in order to make the Chinese government change its ways have failed. Yet the administration's prescription seems to be more of the same.

It's a shame. By staying with the tariffs, the administration continues to signal a belief that when it comes to trade, Uncle Sam always knows best. While tariffs are pitched to the public as a way to help domestic workers or boost U.S. competitiveness, they always penalize domestic consumers through fewer choices and higher prices. Many of these consumers are themselves domestic producers trying to secure the goods they need to make and sell fundamentally American products.

Over at the Cato Institute, Scott Lincicome summarized the point well:

"(T)he tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on Chinese imports harmed U.S. consumers and manufacturers, deterred investment (mainly due to uncertainty), lowered U.S. GDP growth, and hurt U.S. exporters (especially farmers but also U.S. manufacturers that used Chinese inputs)."

Meanwhile, the tariffs aren't achieving former President Donald Trump's goal to pressure China to give up its central planning. The truth is that the reliance on tariffs — instead of on a real trade agreement's traditional compliance incentives — set it up to fail. As Lincicome explains:

"(B)ecause the agreement is so one sided, China — the party making all of the concessions — has very little incentive to comply in order to maintain its agreement benefits (there are none) or encourage U.S. compliance (there's nothing for the U.S. to comply with)."