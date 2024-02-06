What a mess this whole sexual harassment stuff is: Roy Moore, Al Franken and even a revisit of allegations against Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. It appears the whole lot of humanity is just one huge helping of hormonal perversion.

I wasn’t there, so I don’t know, but as an outside observer, based on Moore’s interview with Sean Hannity, one would think either he had to be lying or he just had to be telling the truth — because no one could lie that bad. I mean, the interview was planned, not impromptu, so a liar would surely have had his tale better prepared, right? That interview was such a wreck, it’s hard to believe one could make it up. Again, either the absolute truth came off as a mess or a lie was poorly delivered. And I have no way of knowing which.

But I do have a question, and it’s not the typical question of “where were these women all these years?” You hear that all the time, but you also hear an answer to that all the time. Women who have been abused say it’s not easy to speak up. They’re threatened, made to feel ashamed, convinced no one will believe them and controlled by these men, who, often, are men of power and influence. Those who have not gone through it, just don’t get it, people say. They also say there’s strength in numbers, which explains why after one speaks up, another soon follows, then another, and another.

So that’s not my question. My question rests in something I’m hearing repeatedly these days with accusations raining down like rainwater: “Women have a right to be believed.” Everyone is saying it. When a woman accuses a man of sexual abuse or harassment, she must be believed. My question is simple: “Why?” Please note I’m not suggesting she should not be believed. I’m asking why she must be believed. Is it just because she’s a woman? Does being a woman somehow make her more virtuous than a man? Why is a woman who claims someone did do something to her more worthy of trust than a man who claims he did not do something?

Many women who say they’ve dealt with inappropriate behavior are telling the truth, no doubt.

But are there men who deny such allegations and are telling the truth? Aren’t such charges so serious, so life-impacting, even, that we need to dig in and try to find out what the truth is?