Be wary of socialism's slippery slope

If you think her ideas sound a little like they were designed in the USSR, you would be onto something. In 1989, Omarova graduated from Moscow State University on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. Now, being born and raised in a particular country doesn't necessarily mean that you embrace its beliefs. I come from France, where there's still an active Communist Party and where the Left and the Right fight to see who can be furthest to the left of Sen. Bernie Sanders. Yet I never wanted to transform the United States into France. In fact, I spend most of my waking moments trying to prevent such a tragedy.

Not Omarova, who genuinely seems to believe the USSR had better policies than the USA. For instance, she tweeted, "Until I came to the U.S., I couldn't imagine that things like gender pay gap still existed in today's world. Say what you will about old USSR, there was no gender pay gap there.'" She later clarified: "I never claimed women and men were treated absolutely equally in every facet of Soviet life. But people's salaries were set (by the state) in a gender-blind manner. And all women got very generous maternity benefits. Both things are still a pipe dream in our society!"

Setting aside her revisionist history of a regime that killed tens of millions of people, those of you who have read my column know that it's a sign of great ignorance to claim that because the United States doesn't have a federal paid-leave mandate, most American workers have no paid leave. The truth is that this country has a vast and expanding network of companies that provide ample fringe benefits without being required by government to do so. Included among these benefits is paid leave. It covers some 60% of workers and is flexible, accommodating, and often more generous than the plans now being considered in Congress.

Omarova displays no less ignorance when she talks about the so-called "gender pay gap." There's now a bipartisan recognition that when measured properly, the U.S. pay gap is small. As Harvard economist Claudia Goldin's research shows, the remaining gap isn't the result of discrimination against women, but it's the product of mothers wanting more flexible and often less time-consuming professions.

This column only scratches the surface of Saule Omarova's radical policies and misguided praise for her former country with its defunct and tyrannical economic system. It makes her nomination puzzling when it comes from a president elected for being a moderate. It certainly lends ammunition to those who have warned of a slippery slope toward socialism.