OpinionMay 7, 2020

Be kind anyway

Editor's note: The following column was published Sunday on reclaimourregion.com, a website operated by the chambers of commerce in Cape, Jackson and Scott City as well as VisitCape and the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET. With our economy mere hours away from "reopening," I came across a lovely post shared by a Cape Chamber member that I couldn't help but pass along on behalf of Reclaim Our Region. While it may seem elementary, a reminder of kindness is always worth sharing, in my opinion...

Taylor Laws

Editor's note: The following column was published Sunday on reclaimourregion.com, a website operated by the chambers of commerce in Cape, Jackson and Scott City as well as VisitCape and the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET.

With our economy mere hours away from "reopening," I came across a lovely post shared by a Cape Chamber member that I couldn't help but pass along on behalf of Reclaim Our Region. While it may seem elementary, a reminder of kindness is always worth sharing, in my opinion.

It reads as follows:

As governors are trying to figure out how to ease back into a new normal, please remember:

Some people don't agree with the state opening... that's okay. Be kind anyway.

Some people are still planning to stay home... that's okay. Be kind anyway.

Some are still scared of getting the virus and a second wave happening... that's okay. Be kind anyway.

Some are sighing with relief to go back to work knowing they may not lose their business or their homes... that's okay. Be kind anyway.

Some are thankful they can finally have a surgery they have put off... that's okay. Be kind anyway.

Some will be able to attend interviews after weeks without a job... that's okay. Be kind anyway.

Some will wear masks for weeks... that's okay. Be kind anyway.

Some people will rush out to get the hair or nails done... that's okay. Be kind anyway.

The point is, everyone has different viewpoints/feelings and that's okay. Be kind anyway.

We each have a different story. If you need to stay home, stay home. But be kind anyway.

If you need to go out, go. Just respect others when in public and be kind!

Don't judge fellow humans because you're not in their story.

While we (the Reclaim Our Region Partners) are excited to see our economy taking a step towards recovery, we also know that there is significant risk associated, which is why we are encouraging all to take proper precautionary measures to protect yourself and others.

Taylor Laws is the marketing and communications specialist for the Cape Chamber.

