Be careful what you wish upon the President

I was no Barack Obama fan. I won't even pretend I was. But I never wished ill to him or his family because, well, I'm a decent human being. So what's up with the folks wishing death on President Trump and first lady Melania upon hearing the news early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus?

I knew it was coming. I knew people would rejoice and throw a party inside their quarantined quarters. I admit I haven't read much of the mean-spirited mess because I do my best to keep it scrolling. I have neither the time nor energy to read a bunch of evil comments, but I've read a few comments about comments -- and that's enough for me.

It's hard to imagine politics causes people to be so hateful. Even if Trump had done something to merit the disdain people have for him -- really? You and I have watched family members of murder victims stand up in a courtroom and, through tear-streaked faces, say, "I forgive you. I pray for you." Trump certainly has not committed murder -- unless, of course, you count the ax he took to Hillary's plan to be president. In fact, there's a strong case to be made that he's been an effective president. In spite of his record, however, people harbor so much hate for him they rejoice at the mere thought of the virus doing him in, all ready, they are, to sing "Ding dong, the witch is dead!"

A message to those who are applauding the diagnosis Trump and his wife received and are holding their breath waiting for their demise: First, the report is they will likely be fine. Second, and more importantly, there's a Bible verse that, distilled down to simple terms, translates to, "You reap what you sow." The secular world puts it this way: "What goes around, comes around." Hinduism and Buddhism call it "karma." There's even a vulgar version about "payback," calling it, um, something else -- but I'll let that one sit. The bottom line is people need to be careful what they wish on others because life can be "funny" sometimes and give them what they hope others get. For their own sakes, it may be best to say nothing if they don't want what they're dreaming up for their so-called enemies.

Again, I did not support Obama. I did not embrace his policies or his worldview. I even criticized him in ways that, looking back, were not appropriate. Nothing major, but things, perhaps, better left unsaid. Not everything fell into that category, but some things, for sure, and at some times when silence would have been better. However, I did pray for him and his family and did not wish harm to his children. I'm aware not everyone who opposes Trump is hoping for his demise, and I don't insinuate they are. Even among those who won't pray for him or don't care how this plays out for him are those who are not speaking death over him.