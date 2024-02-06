Band leader Billy Keys' life changed in the summer of 2009

"Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." -- 1 Corinthians 15:55-57 (NIV)

Billy Keys is the music man at Central High School. You've probably watched him work with the Tigers Marching Band over the years or heard him perform. He's talented, for sure. These days, in addition to his band teaching schedule for Cape Public Schools, he's using his talent by playing piano at Lynwood Baptist Church as part of the praise and worship band.

However, 10 years ago life was different for Keys. He was playing gigs at the local bars and drinking too much alcohol. This habit progressively got worse and ultimately came to a head when he received a second DWI.

"Drinking [had] ruined my life," Keys told me this week about that point in his life.

It was the summer of 2009 and Keys was broken and in desperate need of help.

"There was a point when I had to make a choice," Keys said. "I could either continue down the same path or I could make a change, and it was really that simple. It was one of those two choices, and I considered them both."

Keys, who grew up in the church, opened the Bible to Psalm 64 and later fell to his knees in prayer asking God for forgiveness and redemption.

The next day he entered the Gibson Recovery Center, a local agency that provides residential treatment services, among other services, for those battling addiction. Keys said the center played a profound role in his sobriety and gave him the tools to "arrest the addiction."