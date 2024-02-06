Band leader Billy Keys' life changed in the summer of 2009

"Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." -- 1 Corinthians 15:55-57 (NIV)
Billy Keys is the music man at Central High School. You've probably watched him work with the Tigers Marching Band over the years or heard him perform. He's talented, for sure. These days, in addition to his band teaching schedule for Cape Public Schools, he's using his talent by playing piano at Lynwood Baptist Church as part of the praise and worship band.
However, 10 years ago life was different for Keys. He was playing gigs at the local bars and drinking too much alcohol. This habit progressively got worse and ultimately came to a head when he received a second DWI.
"Drinking [had] ruined my life," Keys told me this week about that point in his life.
It was the summer of 2009 and Keys was broken and in desperate need of help.
"There was a point when I had to make a choice," Keys said. "I could either continue down the same path or I could make a change, and it was really that simple. It was one of those two choices, and I considered them both."
Keys, who grew up in the church, opened the Bible to Psalm 64 and later fell to his knees in prayer asking God for forgiveness and redemption.
The next day he entered the Gibson Recovery Center, a local agency that provides residential treatment services, among other services, for those battling addiction. Keys said the center played a profound role in his sobriety and gave him the tools to "arrest the addiction."
"That summer changed my life forever," Keys said, who's been sober for 10 years this month. "That's when I realized that God has the power to change lives."
He admits that once an alcoholic, always an alcoholic. But now with a renewed faith in Christ and tools to battle the temptation of alcohol, Keys is a different person. And he's helping others in similar circumstances get the assistance they need as a leader of Celebrate Recovery at Lynwood. Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step program like Alcoholics Anonymous but based on the Christian faith. Each week men and women come to the church, hear testimonies and learn how they can live a productive life without the chains of addiction -- alcohol, chemical, sexual or other types. A free meal is served at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the church and the program starts at 6 p.m.
"Coming here every week and seeing people so broken, it's a reminder of how I used to be. ... I use their testimony and lives as medicine for my sobriety, my recovery. If I stopped coming here, I would be right back where I was. That's how important it is to be plugged in to a recovery group, plugged in to God's Word," Keys said.
If you struggle with addiction or have a loved one who struggles, consider Celebrate Recovery. Get the help you need to live a productive life.
It's Easter weekend. Many will gather at churches to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The good news of the Gospel is that the story didn't end on Good Friday, the day Christ was crucified.
The Savior was raised from the dead and became the propitiation for the sins of those who trust in Him. He is our path to redemption. Whether that's an addiction or some other area of weakness in your life -- and we all have them.
Yes, it matters for eternity. But it also matters for this side of Heaven. As Scripture says, the resurrection of Christ gives us victory. Billy Keys is a testament of that victory.
Have a blessed Easter.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
