All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 12, 2024

Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library

Cape Girardeau Public Library wins the 2024 Library of the Year Award, recognized for its impressive growth and community impact. Discover how this local gem enriches lives with vast resources and events.

Cape Girardeau Public Library director Katie Earnhart displays the 2024 Library of the Year plaque her team received at the Missouri Library Association’s annual conference in September. It is the first time the Cape Girardeau library has won the award and Earnhart credited its successful growth as a major part of it.
Cape Girardeau Public Library director Katie Earnhart displays the 2024 Library of the Year plaque her team received at the Missouri Library Association’s annual conference in September. It is the first time the Cape Girardeau library has won the award and Earnhart credited its successful growth as a major part of it.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Ours is a nation of institutions — long-standing bedrock foundations that enrich our lives in immeasurable ways.

Public libraries are among them.

Children comb the aisles, looking for their next adventure. Young adults use them in utilitiarian ways to study and broaden our horizons. Adults enjoy the cost-effective access to literature and the information superhighway of the internet and even gear and equipment for recreation and productivity.

Public libraries, by their nature, serve everyone.

We’ve long known Cape Girardeau Public Library, under the stewardship of director Katie Earnhart, is a gem. In addition to the usual array of books and products available, our library is a hub of social activity, often hosting community events, lectures and educational programming.

The Missouri Library Association shares our opinion, recently naming Cape Girareau Public Library the 2024 Library of the Year.

Congratulations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The association cited usage statistics — 13% increase in library card sign-ups, 7% increase in visits and 2.5% increase in circulation — when it chose our library.

But those impressive numbers were only one factor.

The library is one of several dozen libraries across the state participating in the Missouri Evergreen resource-sharing consortium, which allows users across the state to access each library’s catalog. Locally, that grew the library’s collection from a couple hundred thousand items to more than 4 million.

That move also allowed the library to offer materials to anyone in the county free of charge, something that had been prohibited because of boundary rules.

The award comes on the heels of marketing coordinator Whitney Burton winning the association’s Public Relations Achievement Award in 2022.

The library is doing good things. As evidenced by the usage numbers, the community knows this and supports our library.

If you’re a library user, continue to take advantage of all they have to offer. If you haven’t stopped by in a while, make a point to check out all that is available.

Take advantage of this outstanding local institution.

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 12
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
OpinionOct. 12
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
OpinionOct. 12
Prayer 10-12-24
OpinionOct. 12
Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances
OpinionOct. 11
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances
Speak Out: Will Elon Musk go to Mars?
OpinionOct. 11
Speak Out: Will Elon Musk go to Mars?
Lowry: Yes, Kamala Harris wants you out of your gas-powered car
OpinionOct. 11
Lowry: Yes, Kamala Harris wants you out of your gas-powered car
York: When Kamala Harris's promises come to nothing
OpinionOct. 11
York: When Kamala Harris's promises come to nothing
Prayer 10-11-24
OpinionOct. 11
Prayer 10-11-24
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and poise
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and poise
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missourian website and Arena Park
OpinionOct. 10
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missourian website and Arena Park
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
OpinionOct. 10
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy