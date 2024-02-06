As we stand on the cusp of a new year, it's a time for reflection and anticipation. The Southeast Missourian extends heartfelt wishes for a Happy New Year to all our readers. We are grateful for your support and engagement, which fuels our commitment to delivering the news that matters most to our community.
Continuing our tradition, we present the timeless lyrics to "Auld Lang Syne," a song that echoes through celebrations as the New Year begins:
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and auld lang syne?
For auld lang syne, my dear,
for auld lang syne,
we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.
And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!
And surely I’ll buy mine!
And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.
We two have run about the slopes,
and picked the daisies fine;
But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,
since auld lang syne.
We two have paddled in the stream,
from morning sun till dine;
But seas between us broad have roared
since auld lang syne.
And there’s a hand my trusty friend!
And give us a hand o’ thine!
And we’ll take a right good-will draught,
for auld lang syne.
May your new year be filled with all of God’s blessings, bringing much joy and happiness.
