Argentina and the wrong lessons about abortion

Argentina -- the home country of Pope Francis -- is currently in a fight over abortion.

The pope has even weighed in -- talking, among other things, about making it clear that abortion isn't a religious issue. It's a fact issue. A matter of science. When a woman is pregnant, there is a child developing inside her. It's not a leap of faith to say it; we see it on sonograms. She is a mother and will always be, whatever happens to that child. That's why women mourn when they suffer miscarriages.

This is a real, grueling, heartbreaking loss. To deny that is an injustice and a lie that helps no one. When you take away the politics and the emotion, that's what the science tells us. And that's what lived experience tells us too.

Let's, again, face facts: If a couple is trying to get pregnant, or is at least open to having children, it's very clear what a pregnancy means, from the moment it's known. There is a child developing in the woman. An announcement might be made; nursery decorations might be purchased; baby shower plans might take shape. All of this expectation is not unlike the waiting of the current Christian season of Advent. There is a looking forward to the arrival of the Christ Child (even if we sometimes seem to push Him aside for Santa Claus or Festivus).

This all ties to Argentina's current debate. Gines Gonzalez Garcia, the country's health minister, is a key proponent of legalizing abortion in that country. Journalist Ines San Martin recently wrote in the Catholic magazine Crux that Garcia has called abortion a "public health issue," and that "there are not two lives, as some say." Garcia insists: "There's clearly a single person, and the other (thing) is a phenomenon. If it were not like that, we would be facing the greatest universal genocide, (because) more than half the civilized world allows it."