Are you a resilient person? You can be.

Buckingham broke the statements down into one of three categories. The first four deal with self. Questions 5-7 focus on the team leader. And questions 8-10 deal with behaviors of senior leaders.

Senior leaders

For senior leaders, vivid foresight is necessary. Individuals fear the unknown, but Buckingham noted that senior leaders "traffic in the unknown." These are the individuals charting a path forward. If the senior leader can paint a picture of what the future looks like, individuals are far more likely to follow. Tell the stories. Highlight what's around the corner, who the company will serve and what they need. Doing so builds confidence among workers.

Not only is it important for a senior leader to talk about what they're doing, but follow-through is vital. Buckingham said worker confidence bleeds when senior leaders fail at follow through. He added that senior leaders should pick a few things to pursue, follow through and then shine a spotlight on them. Every item won't touch all workers, but identify something that will affect one group of workers and pursue it.

Team leaders

Anticipatory communication is a key area for team leaders. It's less about big group meetings and more geared toward frequent check-ins with employees. Buckingham pointed to two questions that team leaders should ask: What are your priorities this week and how can I help?

It's not about feedback on past performance. Instead, consider frequent touch points on the short-term future. He suggested team leaders meet with each person on the team for 15 minutes, once a week. Doing so creates a culture of information sharing even before the other person needs to know it.

"Frequency of check-in creates resilience," Buckingham said.

Second for team leaders is providing psychological safety. Workers need to know they can take risks and not fear of being cut off at the knees, Buckingham said. Have a willingness to experiment and try. Doing so, particularly during the rapidly changing times of a pandemic, is vital.

Individuals

Buckingham said individuals will feel resilient when they understand what areas they can control. What are the rhythms and routines that build our productivity? He noted that during the pandemic some of the natural rhythms -- like the commute from home to the office -- have disappeared. Creating new rhythms that foster a series of sprints is important. Example: Work hard for a period of time then take a break. He used the analogy of one year being a series of 52 sprints.

Compartmentalization is similarly important. We run in multiple lanes. Buckingham said a resilient person realizes that dealing with a disgruntled customer is only one lane. They don't let one challenge or disappointment affect the other lanes.

Lastly, identify and traffic -- at least 20% of the time -- in your strengths. Buckingham pointed to research from the Mayo Clinic that says if an individual spends 20% of their working life operating in their strengths, burnout decreases.

