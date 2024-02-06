Are we thriving?

I teach my kids about the destructiveness of name-calling and contempt in relationships, and I think it's a lesson we all could use a refresher on. If you call me names, I just know you disapprove of me for some reason. It's not productive.

Dr. John Gottman is well known for his research on relationships. He can predict a couple's marital success with 94% accuracy. He categorizes couples as "masters" or "disasters" accordingly. Gottman's research found that people can come back from a lot of things in a relationship, but they cannot come back from contempt.

Social media could have been a tool that brought us together but instead it birthed trolls, while algorithms set us up to only consume what the platform determined we wanted to see. If we're constantly fed information we agree with and opposing views are served with a side of contempt, how are we to work together on solutions?

If you have contempt for the opposing view, are you even interested in a solution?

Solutions-based conversations take the willingness to engage with someone who disagrees with you so you can identify common ground as a starting point. Instead, we demonize opposing views to the point where we cannot even recognize the humanity on the other side. I'm right and you're wrong. Or I'm justified and you are un-American! We've made anyone who doesn't think like us the enemy. Meanwhile contempt-filled rhetoric leaves us to wade through defensive emotional reactions instead of actually thinking through the issue at hand.