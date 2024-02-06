Are we headed for a civil war?

I wrote a column in 2011, as the presidential politics of the upcoming year were starting to unfold, with the headline "Why 2012 looks a lot like 1860."

The deep fracturing of the American electorate -- remember the Tea Party? -- leading up to the 2012 presidential election was starting to look like what happened in the presidential election in 1860, which occurred amid another massive splintering of the American electorate.

The issue of slavery in the 1850s -- whether or the extent to which it should or could be tolerated in America -- tore apart the fabric of common values in the nation, and the result was collapse.

There were presidential candidates in 1860 running on four different party tickets -- the newly formed Republican Party, the Constitutional Union Party, and Northern and Southern parts of a split Democratic Party.

Abraham Lincoln, the Republican candidate, emerged victorious with just 39.82% of the popular vote. Immediately upon Lincoln's declared victory, seven Southern states seceded from the Union.

Soon there would be a bloody civil war.

A vibrant, free and democratic nation thrives with differences of opinion. But there is a difference between differences of opinion on specific issues of policy and fracturing of discourse because of absence of common ground of values and principles.

For a nation to function, there must be some common denominator of shared values and principles.

This common denominator of shared values and principles is dangerously eroding today, and animosities are sharpening and deepening.

Am I predicting another civil war? God forbid.

But the depth of animosities now is looking less like the healthy discourse of a free country and looking more like unraveling of our social fabric. It's dangerous, and we should be aware of what is going on.