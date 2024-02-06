Are fairness and objectivity necessary any more?

Let's call this an early session of Journalism 101, and you, kind readers, are the students. There will be a quiz.

President Trump's game-changing administration has created a minefield for decent, hard-working reporters who are accustomed to the rhythms of what we can call "the old way of doing things." The old way was safe, predictable, comfortable and, on the whole, accurate.

In both the old way and the tweet-filled new way, the nuances of fairness and objectivity are being bruised -- even mangled -- by print, broadcast and digital reporters -- and the editors to whom they report, if anyone.

Now, class, you might want to take some notes here, because I'm about to cite a couple of examples. As you know, examples are the foundation of any decent quiz.

A few days ago it was widely reported that top-level functionaries of the State Department had resigned following the confirmation of the new secretary of state. These reports led readers to believe the resignations were a protest against the Trump administration.

Other news outlets, however, were reporting that the departure of the functionaries was due to the acceptance of their obligatory resignations, the same resignations tendered by everyone left over from the Obama administration. In this particular instance, those resignations from the top-level functionaries were accepted by the Trump administration.

So which was it?

Protest?

Or routine resignation?

What caught my attention was the way news outlets seemed to choose one version or the other.

Here's the critical question: Why not report both explanations and let news consumers decide on their own?

Here's another example:

Scott Pelley on "The CBS Evening News" earlier this week interviewed a former top CIA operative who frequently comments on the news for the network. The former CIA operative presented a gloomy forecast concerning the fallout of President Trump's executive order regarding immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries.

I'll grant that the former CIA operative's insight was interesting and illuminating. But where was the counterpoint representing the voice of Islam? Wouldn't fairness and objectivity require both sides to be presented?