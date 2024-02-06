Are Americans so self-righteous we no longer consider the greater good?

"We're not going to fix it," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said following the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that killed six people, including three children. "Criminals will be criminals," he said.

He may as well have said, "Meh."

A student was shot at my daughter's high school when she was a freshman. It took place between classes and my daughter was close enough to hear the gunshots and to be trampled by students running and screaming, scrambling to safety. Teachers leaned out of classrooms urging children to get inside and take cover as they tried to secure a frantic hallway filled with terrified students.

When shots begin to pop off, no one knows what's about to unfold. Is it the beginning of a mass shooting? Is it a kid who brought a gun to school and it's accidentally gone off? Or is it somewhere in between? Who is about to die?

My daughter texted me from her locked-down classroom giving me the play-by-play while police went classroom-by-classroom with guns drawn and pointed, looking for the shooter. Kids marched out single file with their hands on their heads.

Was I terrified? Yes. I clung to my phone waiting for her updates from the inside.

The incident made me wonder if I was gambling with my kid's life every time I sent her to school. But in reality, it wasn't any more of a gamble than letting her walk out the front door. Guns are everywhere. Shootings can happen anywhere, and they do.