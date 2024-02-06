AOC model leaves no room for moderates

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez first debuted on the national stage, she was an oddity winning an upset victory over a longtime Democratic incumbent in one of the smallest turnout elections in House history.

She quickly became the face of a new breed of Democrats with an array of radical ideas that, not too long ago, would have made her a laughingstock.

But anti-conservative hysteria among the leftist Democrats pushed Ocasio-Cortez into the national spotlight.

This past weekend she railed against capitalism as "irredeemable" and said America was "garbage" because of income inequality.

She famously was the architect of the Green New Deal which would reshape the nation with radical regulations, massive overspending and virtual total taxation to pay for her misguided and misinformed vision.

She is no longer an oddity. She is dangerous.

Like the once-darling Barack Obama, she offered a fresh new face for a party desperately trying to find footing in the era of Donald Trump.

Her sophomoric understanding of basic economics should be a non-starter. Yet she attracts a massive following from her clearly uninformed lemmings.

She recently reached way back to blame former President Ronald Reagan for creating racial division while ignoring the countless race baiters within her own party ranks.

In short, she has become Barack Obama without the intellect.

In an informed society, Ocasio-Cortez would fade away as quickly as she came under the spotlight.